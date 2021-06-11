Statement from the Salman Afzaal Family (Our London Family)

LONDON, ON, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - In the name of Allah, the most Merciful and the Most Beneficent, As-Salam Alaikum

(May the peace and blessings be upon you).

Our peace was shattered on the evening of June 6, when our loved ones were targeted in a hate-driven terrorist attack in London, Ontario.

Hatred has no place in this world and CANNOT be tolerated in Canada. We have full confidence in the Canadian justice system to handle this matter to the fullest extent of law.

In the hours and days that followed, we have been overwhelmed by the compassion and kindness shown by countless Canadians, as well as people from across the globe. We are grateful for your continued support.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the first responders who did all they could for our loved ones, the hotel staff who extended their hospitality to us, the neighbours who left flowers at the site of the horror, the friends who brought food and opened their hearts and homes for us and staff at London Health Sciences Centre who cared for a scared little boy. Our family would also like to thank Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Opposition Erin O'Toole, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ontario Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath, leaders of all other major political parties, Members of Parliament, Members of Provincial Parliament, London Mayor Ed Holder, London city councillors, London Police Service, religious leaders and the countless people who attended the vigils - thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

This is the Canada that we know and that we love.

We understand that people are concerned about the young boy and we are grateful to be able to share that he is recovering well and is surrounded by loved ones. At this time, however, we kindly ask the media and the public to refrain from sharing any further personal information to protect him and ensure his long-term safety.

While we are touched by the outpouring of support in London and across Canada, at this time, the family is asking the media and the public for privacy as we prepare to lay our loved ones to rest in a private funeral tomorrow.

We will dearly miss our beloved mother, cherished brother, his adored wife and darling daughter. With their exemplary characters, their deaths will continue to illuminate the world and show that acceptance, justice, and tolerance will always triumph over hate.

The acts of one and the ideals of a few do not define a nation or a religion. The actions of the whole speak for the country.

We will not be making any further statements to media at this time. All inquiries should be directed to:

[email protected]

(416) 848-1716

Sincerely,

Our London Family

