Statement from the President of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, Glen McCallum, on the need for privacy for those impacted by the tragedy at Weldon, SK and James Smith Cree Nation

SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - "We understand the devastating events of the last 48 hours have shocked the country and the world. As this horrific tragedy continues to unfold, please understand that many families and communities, including Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) citizens and Locals, have been directly affected by these events. Dozens of families, and even more friends and loved ones, are still reeling from this news. They are understandably in shock and finding it difficult to cope. The impacted MN–S citizens and families we are in contact with have identified that they are being bombarded by unsolicited media requests and have asked for our support in petitioning the media to give them privacy.

It is for this reason that we stand in solidarity with our impacted MN–S citizens and their families, the James Smith Cree Nation, and community of Weldon in asking that the media not reach out to impacted families and citizens to allow for them to grieve and make arrangements for those who did not survive. This is a tremendously difficult time and while we understand why media is interested in what happened, we are asking you to respect the privacy of those affected. We are holding every victim and survivor in our hearts – these people come first."

About Métis Nation–Saskatchewan

Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN–S) is the recognized government of the Métis Nation in Saskatchewan. MN–S is built on a foundation of Métis identity, culture, values, and language. MN–S works to advance Métis rights and recognition. MN–S represents the political, socioeconomic, cultural, and educational interests of more than 80,000 Métis in the province through an elected representative system at local, regional, and provincial levels.

