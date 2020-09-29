Statement from the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation on the tabling of Bill C-5

National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR)

Sep 29, 2020, 14:48 ET

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - "The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation is pleased to see a tabling of a bill to establish a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

This step is a direct response to Call-to-Action #80, which called for such a day that would honour Survivors, their families, and communities. It will also help ensure that public commemoration of the history and legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the Reconciliation process.

Canada has a painful history that we must never forget. Establishing a day for this reflection allows us all to remember, and to renew our commitment to healing, hope and Reconciliation."

