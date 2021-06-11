Statement From the Four Children of Barry and Honey Sherman

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The four children of Barry and Honey Sherman are committed to honouring their parents' legacy. They have expressed their confidence in and support for the leadership team of the family business. They are united in their grief over the death of their parents and in their support of the efforts of the Toronto Police Service to find the person, or persons, responsible for these terrible crimes. They will not make any further public comment at this time and request that their privacy be respected.

