OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Assia Billig, Chief Actuary, released the following statement:

"The Chair of the CPP Committee of Officials representing the federal, provincial, and territorial ministers of Finance asked me to develop my own position on subsection 113(2) of the Canada Pension Plan , in consultation with relevant experts, as appropriate. The report has been published on our website.

My office is committed to providing a range of independent actuarial valuation and advisory services to the federal, provincial, and territorial governments who are co-stewards of the CPP. I believe that this report fulfills the request to me from the ministers and I will have no further public comment on its contents.

Finally, I want to reiterate that throughout this process my office has acted with independence and impartiality. These two factors are foundational elements to my role as the Chief Actuary."

