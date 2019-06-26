Statement from the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association on Canada-California Vehicle Fuel Economy MOU

OTTAWA, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) has issued the following statement from John White, President and CEO, regarding the Canada-California Vehicle Fuel Economy MOU:

"The entire Canadian new car sector remains strongly committed to new environmentally friendly technology and innovation. This includes significant and ongoing improvements to overall fuel economy that Canada harmonized with the Obama Administration on a North American basis. A harmonized North American market ensures the best technology and vehicle choice in both Canada and the United States.

Today's announcement that Canada is pursuing a state-by-state approach runs counter to the benefits of a single national standard with the United States. After successfully concluding the new CUSMA agreement and Automotive side letter with the United States, Canada took a major step towards ensuring free trade and automotive harmonization within North America. Any movement away from a harmonized approach will hinder choice and increase costs for Canadian Consumers."

The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) is the national association for franchised automobile dealerships that sell new cars and trucks. Our 3,200 dealers represent a key sector of Canada's economy. Through our dealers, we are represented in nearly every community and those dealers collectively employ over 150,000 people across the country.

