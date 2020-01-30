Statement from the Canadian Association of Broadcasters on the expected ratification of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA)

OTTAWA, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Broadcasters (CAB) today remarked on the expected ratification of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

"Private Broadcasters are encouraged to see that the Government maintained the general exception for Canada's cultural industries in the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA)", said CAB Chair Lenore Gibson.

As the government has indicated, the cultural exception "protects Canada's broadcasting system, ensuring sustained investment in content created and produced by fellow Canadians."

Ratification of CUSMA can now go hand in hand with updating Canada's broadcasting regulatory and legislative framework, as recommended by the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Panel in its report issued yesterday.

