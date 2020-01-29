Statement from the Canadian Association of Broadcasters on the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Panel Final Report

OTTAWA, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Broadcasters (CAB) today commended the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Panel for its timely and important report, Canada's Communications Future: Time to Act, and in particular, the Panel's recommendations on amendments to the Broadcasting Act.

"The Panel's comprehensive recommendations, and detailed analysis of the terrain, deserve careful study," said CAB Board Chair, Lenore Gibson. "We look forward to fully reviewing and commenting on the Panel Report in the upcoming weeks, specifically its recommendations on digital media content providers."

The CAB is particularly pleased that the Panel has recommended that the Government open the previously announced journalism tax credit for print media to radio and television broadcasters. A majority of Canadians obtain their news from TV and radio, their preferred source of news should also be supported.

Private broadcasters also support the Panel's call for a reimagined CBC/Radio-Canada, with the elimination of advertising on all platforms. We encourage the CRTC to take action on this recommendation in CBC/Radio-Canada's upcoming licence renewal proceeding.

The CAB is the national voice of Canada's private broadcasters, representing the vast majority of licensed Canadian programming services, including private radio and television operations.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Broadcasters

For further information: Sylvie Bissonnette, Canadian Association of Broadcasters, 613-233-4035 extension 221 - [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cab-acr.ca

