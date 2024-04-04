Statement from PointsBet on the two-year anniversary of the official launch of Ontario's iGaming market

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- The following is a statement from Scott Vanderwel, CEO of PointsBet, regarding the two-year anniversary of the official launch of Ontario's iGaming market.

"Today marks a significant milestone for sports enthusiasts across Ontario as we celebrate the two-year anniversary of the official launch of the province's sports wagering market. On this occasion, I am immensely proud to extend my gratitude on behalf of the entire PointsBet team.

Two years ago, we witnessed history unfold as PointsBet emerged as one of the pioneering private sportsbooks to accept legal wagers in Ontario, ushering in a new era of sports betting in the province. From that moment onward, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to delivering an unparalleled betting experience to our customers, anchored in innovation, integrity, and a profound dedication to responsible gambling best practices that educate, protect, and support players.

In the past two years, we have experienced remarkable growth and evolution, deepening our engagement with the vibrant sports community across Ontario. Our team has always embodied a challenger spirit, remaining nimble and adaptable so we can continuously improve and better serve our customers while upholding our promise of delivering cutting-edge technology, competitive odds, and personalized support.

I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Premier Ford, Attorney General Downey, Minister Bethlenfalvy, and iGaming Ontario for their visionary leadership and continued commitment to implementing a robust regulated framework for sports wagering in Ontario. Their foresight has not only fostered healthy competition and innovation but has also contributed to job creation and revenue generation, ultimately benefiting the entire province.

As we reflect on our progress over the past two years, we are filled with pride for the strides we have made and the impact we have had on the iGaming landscape in Ontario. To our loyal customers, we thank you for your continued trust and support, and to those yet to experience the excitement of iGaming with PointsBet, we extend a warm invitation.

Looking ahead, PointsBet remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation, enhancing the customer experience, and contributing to the continued growth and success of iGaming in Ontario, underscored by our dedication to responsible gambling to promote a healthy and sustainable ecosystem.

Here's to two incredible years, and many more to come. Thank you, Ontario!"

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia and Canada. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products and iGaming.

Media Contact

Patrick Eichner

Senior Director, Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE PointsBet