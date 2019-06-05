Statement from OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas on the introduction of a public sector pay bill

TORONTO, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The bill introduced today capping wage settlements shows that Premier Doug Ford has no respect for the rule of law or the right to fair collective bargaining.

This bill has nothing to do with Ontario's finances. It has everything to do with Ford's irresponsible decision to push beer and wine into convenience stores.

The Premier is taking money from the pockets of front line workers to pay the likely billion dollar price tag of his decision to weasel out of the contract with the Beer Store.

This bill shows a complete lack of respect for frontline workers who deserve better and OPSEU will use every tool, legal or otherwise to stop this dictatorial approach.

Ford didn't even have the courage to face frontline workers, instead sending one of his puppets, Peter Bethlenfalvny to deliver words he could barely utter.

It's hardly surprising that Ford behaves like a "rule of law outlier"given his history of paying little attention to those who turn to the courts for relief and enforcement. Just ask his sister-in-law who has filed a lawsuit against him to get access to her late husband, Rob Ford's estate.

Ontario is ranked last in per capita public service spending and falling faster than this government's popularity.

Expenditures aren't our problem. Revenues are, yet Ford insists on giving away $3.8 billion to his rich buddies and wasting millions on pals like Ken Hughes who provide zero value for the money they bleed from the taxpayer.

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

For further information: OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas 613-329-1931

