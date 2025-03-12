MONTRÉAL, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Northvolt AB, the parent company of Northvolt North America, has today filed for bankruptcy under Swedish law in Stockholm. This follows an exhaustive effort to explore all available means to secure a viable financial and operational future for the company, which ultimately did not lead to a satisfactory outcome.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Northvolt AB, any decisions regarding Northvolt North America will be made by the court-appointed trustee of Northvolt AB, together with the Group's lenders, at the appropriate time.

At this time, Northvolt North America remains solvent and intends to honor its obligations and pay its liabilities in the ordinary course, including any obligations towards its employees.

