Statement from Mr. Jean Charest

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - '' During the last weeks, I have received numerous calls from all around the country encouraging me to run for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC). In this context, I have considered the possibility of running, while also considering a number of issues including the unity of the country, the management of our natural resources while addressing climate change, the economy and the management of Canada's public finances and Canada' role on the international stage.

I am deeply concerned that the people of Canada are politically divided and that this has already become an obstacle to our economic growth. Canada needs a national political alternative striving to represent each and every region of our country.

Canada's future depends on it.

On environmental issues, the CPC must offer Canadians a credible and ambitious plan in regard to the management of our natural resources and the fight against climate change. One does not exclude the other!

Among other considerations:

The leadership contest rules set by the CPC do not favor external candidates. The deadlines are very short;

The Conservative Party of Canada has undergone deep changes since I left in 1998. My positions regarding a number of social issues are based on deep convictions;

I have a happy family life as well as a very active practice at the national law firm of McCarthy Tétrault.

After careful consideration, I will not be running for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada.

I am grateful to all those who called me, sent supportive messages and mobilized for my potential candidacy.''

