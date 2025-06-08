News provided byPublic Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
Jun 08, 2025, 20:53 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, issued the following statement:
"Yesterday, I approved a Request for Federal Assistance from the Government of Ontario to support evacuation efforts in response to the disastrous wildfires threatening Sandy Lake First Nation.
The Government Operations Centre is working with the Canadian Armed Forces, and other federal and provincial partners, to deploy all necessary federal resources, and ensure Ontario has the supports it needs.
I am deeply grateful to the firefighters, first responders, emergency management officials, and local volunteers for their tireless efforts in supporting those affected by the wildfires."
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
Contacts: Jessica LaForge, Office of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]
