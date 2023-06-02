Ministers, Indigenous leaders and rural experts come together on rural economic development

ROCKY HARBOUR, NL, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, alongside the Honourable Andrew Parsons, Newfoundland and Labrador's Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, concluded a successful two-day federal–provincial–territorial (FPT) meeting in Rocky Harbour, Newfoundland and Labrador, with provincial and territorial ministers, Indigenous leaders and rural experts responsible for rural economic development.

Following the meeting, Minister Hutchings issued the following statement:

"Canadians in rural and remote communities all across the country—from small towns to isolated islands—are important contributors to Canada's success. However, more can be done to support rural Canada, with its unique challenges and opportunities. That's why our government, working closely with partners, is investing in rural Canada to ensure programs and policies are developed with rural realities in mind.

"This week's meeting was the first of its kind. A collaborative, coordinated approach to helping rural communities thrive means tackling key themes like economic growth and development, opportunities in the clean economy and climate resilience, and workforce challenges and opportunities.

"When rural, remote and Indigenous communities succeed, Canada succeeds. It's as simple as that. I am grateful for all those who attended, in person or virtually, this important FPT meeting on rural economies. We had many positive and engaging discussions this week. I am looking forward to continued dialogue and progress on this front. We will continue to work with every level of government to achieve results for rural Canadians.

"I am also proud to announce the launch of our redesigned website—canada.ca/rural—to guide rural Canadians to the programs, services and resources most relevant to them. The interactive website is the result of feedback gathered from stakeholders over the last year and will continue to evolve as we expand our efforts.

"When it comes to helping rural Canadians get connected, the Government of Canada is on track to exceed its goal of providing high-speed Internet access to 98% of Canadian households by 2026 and 100% by 2030. Today, 93.5% of Canadian households have access to high-speed Internet, compared to just 79% in 2014. We know that connectivity is the number one issue for growth across our country.

"Our government continues to help rural communities from coast to coast to coast thrive and achieve long-term, sustainable growth through close collaboration with rural leaders, Indigenous partners, industries, researchers and all levels of government. By working together, we will make a difference for rural Canada."

