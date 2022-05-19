Statement from Minister Champagne on telecommunications security

OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ -The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, made the following statement:

"Today, the Government of Canada is ensuring the long term safety of our telecommunications infrastructure. As part of that, the government intends to prohibit the inclusion of Huawei and ZTE products and services in Canada's telecommunications systems.

"This follows a thorough review by our independent security agencies and in consultation with our closest allies.

"As a result, telecommunications companies that operate in Canada would no longer be permitted to make use of designated equipment or services provided by Huawei and ZTE. As well, companies that already use this equipment installed in their networks would be required to cease its use and remove it. The government intends to implement these measures as part of a broader agenda to promote the security of Canada's telecommunications networks and in consultation with industry.

"Our government will always protect the safety and security of Canadians and will take any actions necessary to safeguard our critical telecommunications infrastructure."

