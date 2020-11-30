Statement from Huawei Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - On Dec. 1, 2018, at the Vancouver International Airport, Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested on an extradition warrant sought by the U.S. government. At the two-year mark, Huawei remains confident in Ms. Meng's innocence and trusts in the Canadian judicial system to reach that conclusion. Accordingly, Huawei will continue to support Ms. Meng's pursuit of justice and freedom.

