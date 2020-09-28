VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, and for the remainder of the week, Meng Wanzhou will attend hearings in Vancouver in the BC Supreme Court. Ms. Meng's position is that the extradition proceedings against her constitute an abuse of the Canadian judicial process and should therefore be stayed. In particular, Ms. Meng is seeking to raise a third branch to her abuse of process application on the basis that the record of the case provided to the Crown by the United States was misleading and contained "material omissions and misrepresentations."

Please see the following statement from Huawei Canada:

"As expressed consistently, Huawei has confidence in Ms. Meng's innocence and we trust in the Canadian judicial system to reach that conclusion. Accordingly, Huawei will continue to support Ms. Meng's pursuit of justice and freedom."

