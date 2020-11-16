VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, and in the days ahead, Meng Wanzhou will attend hearings in Vancouver in the British Columbia Supreme Court. Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes will continue to hear testimony from officers of the CBSA and the RCMP on the abuse of process in Ms. Meng's questioning and arrest. In the October hearings, two officials admitted to errors and mistakes in both an affidavit and their actions. Building on this, Ms. Meng's lawyers will continue to examine the law enforcement officers on their violation of the court order and Ms. Meng's Charter rights.

Please see the following statement from Huawei Canada:

"The October hearings revealed important information about the details of Meng Wanzhou's arrest and the motivation behind it. Huawei continues to have great confidence in both Ms. Meng's innocence and the integrity of the Canadian judicial system. The truth is coming out."

