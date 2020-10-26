VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, and for the remainder of the week, Meng Wanzhou will attend hearings in Vancouver in the British Columbia Supreme Court. During a five-day cross examination of witnesses, Ms. Meng's lawyers will probe the extent to which Trump administration officials directed RCMP and CBSA officers to engage in a deceptive and improper search, thereby violating a court order and Ms. Meng's Charter rights.

Please see the following statement from Huawei Canada:

"Huawei trusts the Canadian judicial system to uphold integrity and ensure justice for all. Huawei has always had great confidence in Meng Wanzhou's innocence. We will continue to support her in unveiling the truth behind the abuse of her rights."

SOURCE Huawei Canada