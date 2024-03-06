Statement from Groupe Juste pour rire inc. regarding Just for Laughs Toronto

TORONTO, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the announcement on March 5, 2024, of the initiation of formal restructuring proceedings by Groupe Juste pour rire inc. ("JPR"), the company would like to clarify that the 2024 edition of the Just for Laughs Toronto festival will not take place.

Once the restructuring of the organization is completed, JPR hopes that the festival will take place in 2025.

SOURCE JUST FOR LAUGHS GROUP

For further information: Julien Provencher-Proulx, [email protected]