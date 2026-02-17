Statement from Dennis Darby, President & CEO, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters on the Defence Industrial Strategy

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - "The Defence Industrial Strategy is an important step in aligning Canada's manufacturing strengths with our national security and economic objectives. The government's new 'Build-Partner-Buy' framework sends a clear signal that Canada intends to prioritize domestic production where we have strength and reinforce sovereign capability at home.

Canadian manufacturers have the talent, technology and capacity to deliver. By providing a clearer long-term demand signal and stronger pathways into procurement, this strategy can unlock a new wave of investment, innovation and job creation across the country.

Success will depend on close coordination between government, prime contractors and domestic suppliers, especially small and mid-sized firms. CME is committed to playing an expanded role in helping manufacturers build readiness, improve visibility of domestic capabilities, and strengthen connections across Canada's defence industrial ecosystem. We look forward to working constructively with the Government of Canada and industry partners to ensure this strategy delivers durable economic and security benefits for Canadians."

About Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

From the first industrial boom in Canada, CME has advocated for and represented member interests. 150 years strong, CME has earned an extensive and effective track record of working for and with leading companies nationwide. More than 85 per cent of CME's members are SMEs and collectively account for an estimated 82 per cent of total manufacturing production and 90 per cent of Canada's exports.

