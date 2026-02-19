CME Launches CME Defence to Help Power Canada's Next Generation of Defence Manufacturing

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) today announced the launch of CME Defence, a national initiative designed to help Canadian manufacturers seize the opportunities created by Canada's expanding defence investment and build a stronger, more resilient domestic industrial base.

The launch follows the Government of Canada's new Defence Industrial Strategy, which aims to strengthen sovereign capability and align defence procurement with economic growth. Under its "Build-Partner-Buy" framework, the strategy prioritizes domestic production in areas of sovereign capability while deepening partnerships with trusted allies. CME Defence will help manufacturers respond to that long-term demand signal and translate policy ambition into industrial results.

CME Defence will focus on program delivery, supply chain development, and capacity building, supporting manufacturers--particularly small and mid-sized firms--as they integrate into defence supply chains and access procurement opportunities in areas identified as sovereign capabilities under the Strategy.

"The Defence Industrial Strategy creates the potential for a new wave of manufacturing investment and innovation. Turning that potential into results will require strong coordination between government and industry and a deliberate effort to deepen Canada's sovereign manufacturing capabilities," said Dennis Darby, President and CEO of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters. "CME Defence is designed to be that bridge, helping Canadian manufacturers build readiness, strengthen supply chains and ensure this strategy delivers lasting economic and security benefits."

CME Defence will design and deliver manufacturer-focused programs that support technology adoption, productivity improvements, certification readiness, and the commercialization of dual-use technologies. It will also act as a connector between prime contractors and Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers, improving visibility of Canadian industrial capabilities and strengthening domestic supply chains at every level.

"For many manufacturers, defence represents a transformational opportunity--but only if they can access it," said Julie White, President and CEO of Manufacturiers et Exportateurs du Québec (MEQ) and Chair of CME Defence. "The Defence Industrial Strategy sets the direction. CME Defence is focused on execution, helping companies build the capacity, connections and confidence they need to compete, grow and contribute to Canada's defence supply chains."

CME Defence will work in collaboration with aligned industry associations and regional partners to strengthen Canada's defence manufacturing ecosystem.

The launch reflects CME's commitment to ensuring defence investment delivers lasting economic value for Canada--accelerating innovation, strengthening long-term industrial resilience, supporting workers and communities, and reinforcing Canada's national security.

For more information about CME Defence, including how manufacturers and partners can get involved, visit www.CMEDefence.ca.

