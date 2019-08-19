Statement from Converso on the Manitoba Election Survey Released Aug 16, 2019

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - After releasing the results of our uncommissioned survey regarding the Manitoba election, we discovered a discrepancy between the regional and general results.

We immediately brought this to the attention of the political parties, the media and other stakeholders, and committed to providing an update within 48 hours. We are now releasing corrected and third-party verified results.

The discrepancy was caused by an over-weighting of responses from northern Manitoba. We apologize for the error and recognize the importance of providing Manitobans with an unbiased, independent election survey. We feel confident that we have now fulfilled our intention.

The updated results listed below were generated from the original survey data by a qualified third party.

Progressive Conservatives - 35%

New Democratic Party - 21%

Liberal Party - 12%

Green Party - 8%

Another Party - 1%

Undecided - 15%

Won't Vote - 2%

I'd Rather Not Say - 5%

(The numbers do not add up to 100% due to rounding)

Note: If this were a representative sample, the margin of error would be 3%, 19 times out of 20.

www.converso.co/mb-election-survey-1

