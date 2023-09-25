Statement from Condrain on the withdrawal of charges against the company

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Condrain has always had confidence in the justice system and that this matter would conclude as it has today.

Our thoughts are with the families of those that lost their lives and the Barrie community. We remain committed to the community and moving forward from this heartbreaking tragedy.

SOURCE Henein Hutchison Robitaille LLP

For further information: Contact Information: Marie Henein, Henein Hutchison Robitaille LLP, 416-368-5000