Statement from CLC President, Bea Bruske, on the Federal Government's AI strategy

OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Artificial intelligence is transforming work for millions of Canadians. Canada's unions are united in calling for stronger AI laws, independent oversight, protections against surveillance and discrimination, and a greater role for unions in shaping how AI is used.

As these technologies become more deeply embedded in our workplaces and communities, it is critical that they are developed and deployed in ways that protect workers' rights, address growing concerns about job security, and do not deepen existing inequalities, especially for women and marginalized workers.

We welcome the federal government's proactive approach to this issue and look forward to working together to ensure AI protects rights, strengthens equity, and benefits all workers.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

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