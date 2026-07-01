Elbows up for Canada Day: A better deal for a stronger Canada

OTTAWA, ON, July 1, 2026 /CNW/ - CLC President Bea Bruske issued the following statement on Canada Day:

This Canada Day, we must stand firm against the Trump administration as we begin negotiations on the future of CUSMA. A new agreement should strengthen, not weaken, our ability to invest in Canadian industries, protect public services, uphold strong and enforceable workers' and labour rights, and expand value-added production here at home.

No deal is better than a bad deal.

The past 18 months of trade instability have shown that Canada's prosperity cannot depend on uncertainty beyond our borders. Real sovereignty means having the freedom to shape our own economic future, strengthen supply chains, create good jobs, and ensure the benefits of trade are shared by the workers who make our economy possible.

Canada Day is an opportunity to celebrate the values that bring us together: fairness, solidarity, resilience, and a shared commitment to building a better future. These are the values that have shaped our country, and the values we must continue to defend.

As we celebrate Canada today, let's recommit to building an economy where workers remain at the heart of every decision. That's how we build a strong Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

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