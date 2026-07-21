Statement from CLC President, Bea Bruske: It's time to fight back

OTTAWA, ON, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- CLC President Bea Bruske issued the following statement:

Donald Trump's threat of 50% tariffs is a direct attack on Canadian workers, our industries, and our economy. The Prime Minister should recall Parliament to pass emergency measures that protect Canadian jobs, support affected workers and industries, and respond with the full strength of Canada's economic tools.

Canadians know one thing about dealing with bullies: they don't back down when you give in. They back down when you stand up. We need to restore Canada's counter-tariffs and introduce export taxes on products the United States desperately depends on, including energy, lumber, potash, and critical minerals. Every dollar raised from these measures should go towards taking care of workers and communities being targeted by Trump.

Canada cannot blink in the face of this threat. We have to fight back. And win.

SOURCE Canadian Labour Congress (CLC)

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