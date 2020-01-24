Statement from AlphaBee CEO Dunya Marigan-Wintersen regarding Toronto Police Investigation

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - On Tuesday January 21st, AlphaBee was contacted by Toronto Police regarding an investigation of an alleged assault that took place between a behavioural therapist and a child in our care.

As soon as we became aware of this situation, in accordance with the law, our policies and procedures, we immediately suspended the employee and removed her from active service. Yesterday, the accused was taken into custody by police. At this time, the two other families who also worked with the accused have been notified and additional resources and support have been offered.

We have zero tolerance for harassment and abuse of any kind and take these allegations extremely seriously. We value the trust families place in us to work with their children each and every day, and we will continue to work hard to earn that trust.

Due to the sensitive nature of this situation and the ongoing investigation, we will not be providing additional comment at this time.

SOURCE AlphaBee

For further information: Media Contact: Laura Dignard, 416-367-5968 x.245, [email protected]