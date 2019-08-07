Statement from Alkan Air Regarding the Tragic Aircraft Accident

WHITEHORSE, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - At 1208 on August 6th an aircraft transiting to Mayo, Yukon crashed and both the air crew member and the passenger on board perished.

The Transportation Safety Board is arriving in Whitehorse, Yukon on Thursday August 8th and will initiate a full investigation.

Everyone at Alkan Air is devastated by the tragic loss of both the Alkan Air pilot and the passenger on board. The pilot was 24-year-old, Shawn Kitchen. He has been with Alkan Air for over 4 years and is deeply respected and loved by everyone here. The passenger was an incredible individual and will be sadly missed by so many people. Our priority right now is the family, friends and loved ones of the two deceased and all of our family at Alkan Air.

We are a very tight knit company, and family, and it has hit us all of us very hard; We know that it has impacted many Yukoners and people across Canada.

Our sincerest condolences to everyone that has been impacted

We will provide further updates as we are able to.

Sincerely,

Wendy Tayler

President, CEO

Alkan Air

