Statement from Adam Graves, President Nestlé Waters Canada - Moratorium Extension on Bottled Water Permits

ABERFOYLE, ON, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - In response to news yesterday from the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) concerning the moratorium extension on bottled water permits, Nestlé Waters Canada President Adam Graves made the following statement:

"Nestlé Waters Canada welcomes the opportunity to further demonstrate our commitment to the responsible stewardship of Ontario's fresh water resources. We have always agreed that new water bottling permits should be issued only when the science demonstrates a clear commitment to the health and sustainability of watersheds. Indeed, that is the standard we have and continue to uphold. As the government of Ontario takes this additional time to verify the extensive data and scientific evidence submitted already, we will work closely with our industry partners and Ministry officials, regulators and stakeholders to ensure that all appropriate standards are not only met but surpassed."

