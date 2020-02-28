Statement from 3M Canada on Ontario Licence Plates

LONDON, ON, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - 3M Canada and the Government of Ontario are working in partnership to resolve issues that have been raised about the new Ontario licence plates. We take these concerns seriously and together have put a plan in place to deliver an enhanced new plate.

3M is providing material to the Province and testing is being completed by law enforcement and key stakeholders. 3M stands behind our products and has successfully partnered with other provinces to supply license plate materials for many years.

Our customers are our priority and we commit to making the best products to provide solutions for Canadians.

About 3M Canada

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $30 billion in sales, our 90,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Established in 1951, 3M Canada was one of the first international subsidiaries opened by 3M with the head office and original manufacturing site in London, Ontario where approximately 800 of the company's 1,900 employees work. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.ca or on Twitter @3M_Canada.

