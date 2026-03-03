DONNACONA, QC, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - On March 2, 2026, Tyreek Angus, an inmate from Donnacona Institution, died in hospital following injuries sustained during an altercation involving another inmate.

At the time of death, the inmate was 26 years old and had been serving a four-year and five-month sentence, which commenced on July 22, 2025.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

