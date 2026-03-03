Statement - Death of an inmate from Donnacona Institution Français

News provided by

Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

Mar 03, 2026, 14:19 ET

DONNACONA, QC, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - On March 2, 2026, Tyreek Angus, an inmate from Donnacona Institution, died in hospital following injuries sustained during an altercation involving another inmate.

At the time of death, the inmate was 26 years old and had been serving a four-year and five-month sentence, which commenced on July 22, 2025.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Associated links

CSC Website
Commissioner's Directive: Death of an Inmate
Deaths in custody
Donnacona Institution

Follow us on social media

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

Media Relations, Quebec region, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Correctional Services Canada - Quebec