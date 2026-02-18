News provided byCorrectional Services Canada - Quebec
Feb 18, 2026, 16:13 ET
LAVAL, QC, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - On February 16, 2026, Taghe Savojipour, an inmate from the Federal Training Centre, died while in our custody.
At the time of death, the inmate was 57 years old and had been serving a life sentence, which commenced on September 26, 1999.
The inmate's next of kin have been notified.
As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.
SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec
Media Relations, Quebec region, [email protected]
