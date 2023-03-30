OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Dairy Farmers of Canada issued the following statement in reaction to UK's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP):

"The United Kingdom has now joined the CPTPP. This will provide the UK dairy exporters with access to the Canadian market. We expect the Canadian government will be vigilant to ensure that the dairy products coming into Canada adhere to our domestic standards for food safety and production, and that any volumes allowed into Canada are enforced according to the terms of the agreement."

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA

Dairy Farmers of Canada is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits. Dairy farmers have set a goal of net-zero emissions from farm-level dairy production by 2050.

