OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Post has reinstated on-time service guarantees and returned to full service levels for domestic parcels.

We thank Canadians for their patience these past few weeks as we've worked to safely restore normal operations while managing significant holiday volumes.

While we've stabilized our operations and taken care of the parcels in our network, we continue to work through higher volumes of mail.

Parcels and mail

On-time service guarantees have resumed for domestic parcels and are in effect for items inducted as of January 6, 2025 .

. We have returned to normal processing and delivery levels across the country, including in rural and remote areas.

We continue to process accumulated domestic Transaction Mail alongside newly inducted volumes. Canadians should therefore continue to expect delivery delays of several days beyond our service standard for Transaction Mail such as letters, bills and statements.

With a significant amount of Neighbourhood Mail still to be processed and delivered, business customers should continue to expect delivery delays of several days.

While we continue to work through accumulated international volumes at a good pace, customers should expect a delivery delay of several days for incoming international items.

We will continue to keep Canadians and businesses informed on how we are progressing. Check for the latest updates on canadapost.ca.

SOURCE Canada Post

For more information: Canada Post Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]