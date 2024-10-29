OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the provincial election in Saskatchewan:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party on their re-election.

"I look forward to continue working with Premier Moe to deliver on priorities for the people of Saskatchewan and all Canadians. Our shared work will include growing the economy, building more homes, improving health care, expanding affordable child care, cutting emissions, and creating good middle-class jobs."

