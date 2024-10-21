OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the provincial election in New Brunswick:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Susan Holt and the Liberal Party of New Brunswick on their election. She is the first woman Premier in the history of the province.

"I look forward to working with Premier-designate Holt to deliver on the priorities of Canadians. Our shared work will include improving access to health care, making life more affordable, building more homes, investing in infrastructure, and cutting emissions.

"New Brunswick is the only officially bilingual province in the country, and the Government of Canada is committed to promoting the French language and supporting the vitality of Acadian communities.

"Together, we will build a more prosperous province and a better future for people in New Brunswick, the Atlantic, and across Canada.

"I thank outgoing Premier Higgs for his service to New Brunswick and to Canada over the last six years. I wish him the best in his future endeavours."

