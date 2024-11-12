Statement by the Prime Minister on the passing of John Horgan

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the passing of John Horgan:

"It is with great sadness that I learned today of the passing of John Horgan, the former Premier of British Columbia.

"John was a firm believer in the ideals of public service. He saw it as a privilege, as a way to help others and make our country better. At every opportunity he was given, he served Canadians with a tenacity, passion, and dedication that very few could match.

"As Premier, John guided British Columbia through the COVID–19 pandemic, unprecedented floods, and wildfires. He championed the economy and clean energy. He tirelessly advocated for workers. He advanced meaningful reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. He had an abiding faith in Canadians and in our capacity to care for one another.

"After his 17 years in political office, last year, John became Canada's Ambassador to Germany. In this role, just like his others, he built bridges between communities and radiated an infectious positivity that was inherent to who he was. I can't think of anyone better to represent Canada and Canadians.

"John embodied kindness and courage. He was a fighter. He will be celebrated for his leadership and the progress he made on so many important issues. Above all, we will remember how John made us feel. His warmth. His positivity. His ability to connect with people irrespective of their politics or beliefs.

"John leaves behind a profound legacy that will inspire us for generations to come. On behalf of all Canadians, I extend my deepest condolences to his wife, Ellie, their two sons, Nate and Evan, and all who loved him."

