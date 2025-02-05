OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the passing of His Highness Prince Karim Al Hussaini, Aga Khan IV:

"It is with profound sadness that I learned of the passing of His Highness the Aga Khan. A celebrated leader, His Highness was an inspiration to many. He was also a dear friend to my father as well as to me and my family. In truth, he was a friend to all Canadians, and to everyone who dreams of a more peaceful world.

"His Highness dedicated his life to compassion and prosperity for all. Through his initiatives in education, health care, and economic development. Through his advocacy for building bridges between communities and helping those most marginalized, especially women and girls. Through his steadfast commitment to diversity and inclusion.

"Respected and beloved internationally, His Highness was an honorary Canadian citizen and honorary Companion of the Order of Canada. His connection to our country will live on through the Global Centre for Pluralism, the charitable organization inspired by the Aga Khan's efforts to build a better, kinder world. His Highness' legacy will also live on through the Toronto-based Aga Khan Museum, North America's first museum dedicated exclusively to Islamic arts.

"I join millions of Ismaili Muslims, including communities in Canada, to mourn his loss. On behalf of all Canadians, I offer our deepest condolences to the Aga Khan's family and friends, and to followers of His Highness in Canada and around the world."

