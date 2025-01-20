OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as President of the United States of America:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my congratulations to Donald J. Trump on his inauguration as President of the United States of America for a second term.

"Canada and the United States have the world's most successful economic partnership. We are each other's largest trade partners, with a relationship that creates millions of jobs, attracts billions in investment into the continent, and keeps our people safe.

"Canada is strengthening this mutually beneficial relationship. We're making massive investments to bolster cross-border trade, reinforce our supply chains, and create jobs on both sides of the border.

"We are strongest when we work together, and I look forward to working with President Trump, his administration, members of the United States Congress, and officials at the state and local levels to deliver prosperity for our peoples – while protecting and defending the interests of Canadians."

