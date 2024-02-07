OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of the former President of Chile, Sebastián Piñera:

"I was saddened to learn of the tragic death of Sebastián Piñera, the former President of Chile.

"A passionate advocate for progress and prosperity, President Piñera began his political career in 1989, serving as a senator until 1998. His dedication to public service led to his election as President of Chile in 2010, a role he served in until 2014, and again for a second term from 2018 to 2022.

"President Piñera was deeply committed to Chile's growth, its future, and democratic values. He worked to strengthen Chile's economy­, attract foreign investment, and create opportunities for people and businesses. Whenever President Piñera and I spoke, his pride in his country – and its people – always shone through.

"President Piñera first visited Canada while he was a student, and he grew to admire our country. He travelled to Canada on an official State Visit in 2013 and remained a close ally, committed to strengthening relations between our two countries.

"My condolences to the Chilean people, the President's family and friends, and to all those who are mourning his sudden passing. Chile has lost a dedicated leader and Canada has lost a friend."

