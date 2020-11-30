OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji:



"Today, Sikhs in Canada and around the world will celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first Sikh Guru.

"The anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth is an important day for Sikh Canadians. It celebrates his life and his teachings of unity, equality, selflessness, and service.

"This year, as we continue to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic, those teachings have never been more important. Whether it is supporting a local charity, being there for neighbours, or helping those who are more vulnerable, Sikh Canadians continue to show selfless service.

"This year will look different as we follow public health guidelines to keep each other and our communities safe, but the Sikh values of compassion and inclusion will remain strong. These values, which form the core principles of Sikhism, are also important for all Canadians.

"Today is an opportunity to recognize the significant contributions that Canada's Sikh community – one of the largest and most dynamic Sikh populations in the world – makes to build a better, fairer, and more inclusive Canada.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I offer our warmest wishes to everyone celebrating the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, here in Canada and around the world."

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

