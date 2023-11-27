OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji:

"Today, Sikhs in Canada and around the world will celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and a revered spiritual leader.

"On this important occasion, families and friends will gather to reflect on Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings of equality, and the values of unity, selflessness, and compassion that he upheld. These important values continue to guide Sikh Canadians today, and can serve as an inspiration for all Canadians as we strive to build a better future for all.

"Canada is home to one of the largest Sikh communities across the world. The anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is an opportunity for all of us to recognize the many contributions of Sikh Canadians to Canada's culture, community, and economy, making our country stronger and more vibrant.

"On behalf of all Canadians, I offer my warmest wishes to everyone celebrating the anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

"Happy Gurpurab!"

