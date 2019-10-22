Statement by the Prime Minister on the anniversary of the attack at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill

OTTAWA, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the five-year anniversary of the attack at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill:

"Five years ago today, a senseless attack at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill in Ottawa claimed the life of Corporal Nathan Cirillo, a sentry at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and injured several others.

"On this solemn anniversary, we remember Corporal Cirillo, along with Warrant Officer Patrice Vincent who was killed two days earlier in a separate attack in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec.

"As we remember these two brave members of our Canadian Armed Forces, we also thank the bystanders who provided first aid, as well as the first responders and members of our Parliamentary family who put their safety at risk to protect us.

"Today, as we honour the courageous Canadians in uniform who defend our values and freedom at home and around the world, we are reminded of the responsibility we all share to denounce hatred and promote inclusion in our communities."

