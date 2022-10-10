OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Thanksgiving:

"Today, Canadians across the country will gather with loved ones to celebrate Thanksgiving and give thanks for the blessings from the past year.

"Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate the harvest season. It is a chance to be there for one another and recognize the people who make a difference in our lives.

"Over the past two years, people have had each other's backs. As we recover from the pandemic, we give a heartfelt thanks to countless volunteers, food banks, and charities who lend a hand to help make a better world. We also thank our everyday heroes, from health care workers to members of the Canadian Armed Forces and humanitarian aid workers, who all dedicate their lives to service and help change our world for the better.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving filled with good company, happiness, and peace."

