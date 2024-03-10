OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Ramadan:

"Tonight, at sundown, Muslim communities in Canada and around the world will mark the beginning of Ramadan.

"Over the coming weeks, family and friends will come together to pray and give back to others through kindness and generosity. At sundown, they will gather for iftar – the traditional meal shared after a long day of fasting. No matter where it's observed, Ramadan provides an opportunity to honour the values of compassion, gratitude, and family.

"For all of us, this is also an opportunity to recognize the invaluable contributions that Muslim Canadians have made – and continue to make – to our country. Nearly 1.8 million Muslims call Canada home, and our country is more prosperous because of them.

"This year, the sacred month comes at a particularly challenging time, as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to unfold. Canada reaffirms our call for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and the safe, unimpeded access to humanitarian relief for civilians.

"As Muslim communities observe Ramadan with kindness and compassion, we are reminded of our collective duty to stand against Islamophobia, racism, and hate in all their forms, wherever and whenever they occur.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish Muslim communities across Canada a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.

"رمضان مبارك

"Ramadan Mubarak."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]