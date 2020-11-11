OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Poland's National Independence Day:

"Today, Polish communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Poland's National Independence Day.

"Canada and Poland have a strong and longstanding relationship and deep people-to-people ties. The over one million Canadians of Polish heritage have made – and continue to make – many important contributions to our country.

"Committed to the values of the organization, including the advancement of peace and security, Canada was the first NATO country to approve Poland joining the Alliance in 1998. Since then, both of our countries continue to serve together as NATO allies, including in the Canada-led multinational enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group in Latvia.

"Canada and Poland also work closely together in international organizations, including the United Nations and La Francophonie, and we have free-trade through the Canada–European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating Poland's National Independence Day, here in Canada and around the world."

