OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Pakistan's Independence Day:

"Today, we join Pakistani communities across Canada and around the world in celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day.

"Canada and Pakistan are long-standing partners with deep ties between our people. Today, Canada is home to over 300,000 Canadians of Pakistani origin who are deeply woven into our country's fabric and make our country a more prosperous, diverse, and inclusive place.

"Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1947 – shortly after Pakistan achieved independence – our two countries have collaborated on key international priorities, including peacekeeping, fighting climate change, and promoting regional security and stability. We will continue to work with Pakistan on our shared priorities, such as enhancing climate resilience, strengthening trade relations, promoting democracy, protecting human rights, and advancing gender equality.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to everyone celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day."

