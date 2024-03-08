OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Mahashivratri, also known as the Great Night of Shiva:

"Today, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world will mark Mahashivratri.

"On this sacred occasion, Hindus honour Shiva – one of the main deities of Hinduism – by gathering with friends and family to pray and visit their local mandirs.

"Celebrated on the eve of the new moon, Mahashivratri is a time for reflection and gratitude, signifying the triumph over darkness and our pursuit of a brighter, more peaceful future.

"Mahashivratri also serves as an opportunity to celebrate Hindu communities and their contributions from coast to coast to coast. As Canadians of Hindu faith observe this occasion, we are reminded that diversity is our country's greatest strength. In this spirit, we reaffirm our commitment to building a safer, more inclusive, and more welcoming Canada for everyone.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish a happy Mahashivratri to everyone celebrating."

