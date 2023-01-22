OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Korean New Year:

"This week, Korean communities in Canada and around the world will mark the Korean Lunar New Year – Seollal – as they welcome the Year of the Rabbit. For three days, Korean Canadians will celebrate with loved ones as they share delicious meals, play traditional games, and pay homage to their ancestors. A symbol of intelligence, compassion, and hope, the rabbit inspires us all to live our lives for the betterment of our neighbours, and these values will guide us in the year ahead.

"During this special holiday, we also honour the important contributions Canadians of Korean heritage have made, and continue to make, to Canada. Unfortunately, a frightening rise in anti-Asian racism has affected many Asian communities in Canada these past years. That's why we need to stand together against hatred and stand up for diversity and equality. Over 200,000 people from Korean communities in Canada contribute to our country's social, economic, and cultural fabric. From the many Korean students who come to Canada to pursue their education, to the Canadians who receive a warm welcome as they visit or set down roots in South Korea, the ties between our people strengthen and enrich both countries.

"On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating Korean New Year a very happy and healthy Year of the Rabbit.

"새해 복 많이 받으세요.

"Saehae bok mani badeuseyo."

